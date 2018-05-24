Vital Info: Mitchell Harrison

- Home
Here's some info you should know about Mitchell Harrison's career. Updated through the 2018 Supercross season.
Age: 20
Born: January 27th, 1998
Turned Pro: 2016
2018 Race Class: 250
2018 National Number: #30
Past National Numbers:
2017: #45
2016: #289
2018 Team: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Past Teams:
2017: Star Racing Yamaha
2016: Star Racing Yamaha
2018 Gear Brand: Fly Racing
Past Gear Brands:
2017: Thor
2016: Thor
Supercross Main Event Starts: 23
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 9
Motocross Round Starts: 24
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 2
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 13
Various Photos of Mitchell Harrison: