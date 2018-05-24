Toggle

Vital Info: Mitchell Harrison

Here's some info you should know about Mitchell Harrison's career. Updated through the 2018 Supercross season.

GD2
5/24/2018 1:52 PM

Vital Info: Mitchell Harrison

Age: 20

Born: January 27th, 1998

Turned Pro: 2016

2018 Race Class: 250

2018 National Number: #30

Past National Numbers:

2017: #45

2016: #289

2018 Team: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Past Teams:

2017: Star Racing Yamaha

2016: Star Racing Yamaha

2018 Gear Brand: Fly Racing

Past Gear Brands:

2017: Thor

2016: Thor

Supercross Main Event Starts: 23

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 9

Motocross Round Starts: 24

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 2

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 13

Various Photos of Mitchell Harrison:

2018 Anaheim 2 Supercross

2017 RedBud Motocross National

2017 Detroit Supercross

2017 Atlanta Supercross

2017 Atlanta Supercross

2016 Spring Creek Motocross National

2016 Washougal Motocross National

2015 Mammoth Motocross


