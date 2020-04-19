Vital Info: Justin Cooper

- Home
Vital information about Justin Cooper's career, all in one place.
Born: August 31st, 1997
Turned Pro: 2017
2020 Race Class: 250
Career Number: #32
National Numbers:
2019: #32
2018: #62
2017: #191
2020 Team: Star Racing Yamaha
Previous Teams:
2019: Star Racing Yamaha
2018: Star Racing Yamaha
2017: Rock River Yamaha / Star Racing Yamaha
2020 Gear Brand: Thor MX
Previous Gear Brands:
2019: Thor MX
2018: Thor MX
2017: Thor MX
Supercross Main Event Starts: 16
Supercross Main Event Wins: 1
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 11
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 13
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 16
Motocross Round Starts: 27
Motocross Overall Wins: 1
Motocross Overall Podiums: 12
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 17
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 24
Various Photos of Justin Cooper:
