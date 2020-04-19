Vital Info: Justin Cooper

Toggle

Born: August 31st, 1997

Turned Pro: 2017

2020 Race Class: 250

Career Number: #32

National Numbers:
2019: #32
2018: #62
2017: #191

2020 Team: Star Racing Yamaha

Previous Teams:
2019: Star Racing Yamaha
2018: Star Racing Yamaha
2017: Rock River Yamaha / Star Racing Yamaha

2020 Gear Brand: Thor MX

Previous Gear Brands:
2019: Thor MX
2018: Thor MX
2017: Thor MX

Supercross Main Event Starts: 16

Supercross Main Event Wins: 1

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 11

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 13

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 16

Motocross Round Starts: 27

Motocross Overall Wins: 1

Motocross Overall Podiums: 12

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 17

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 24

Various Photos of Justin Cooper:

2020 Glendale Supercross.

2020 Anaheim 1 Supercross.

2019 WW Ranch Motocross National.

2019 Spring Creek Motocross National.

2019 Nashville Supercross.

2019 East Rutherford Supercross.

2018 Spring creek Motocross National.

2018 Anaheim 1 Supercross.

2017 Unadilla Motocross National.


