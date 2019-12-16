Vital Info: Justin Bogle

Toggle

Vital information about Justin Bogle's career, all in one place.

Born: March 23rd, 1993

Turned Pro: 2011

2020 Race Class: 450

Career Number: #19

Previous National Numbers:
2014: #32
2013: #34
2012: #49
2011: #891

2020 Team: Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS

Previous Teams:
2019: Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS
2018: JGR / Yoshimura Suzuki
2017: RCH Suzuki
2016: GEICO Honda
2015: GEICO Honda
2014: GEICO Honda
2013: GEICO Honda
2012: GEICO Honda
2011: GEICO Honda

2020 Gear Brand: Fly Racing

Previous Gear Brands:
2019: Fly Racing
2018: Answer Racing
2017: Answer Racing
2016: Answer Racing
2015: Alias MX
2014: Alias MX
2013: Alias MX
2012: Alias MX
2011: Fox Racing

Supercross Main Event Starts: 72

Supercross Main Event Wins: 3

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 16

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 23

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 37

Supercross Championships: 1 (2014 250E)

Motocross Round Starts: 74 

Motocross Overall Wins: 1

Motocross Overall Podiums: 3

Motocross Overall Tops 5s: 12

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 46

Various Photos of Justin Bogle:

2020 KTM Team Intro.

2019 Budds Creek Motocross National

2019 Denver Supercross

2018 Washougal Motocross National.

2017 Monster Energy Cup

2017 Budds Creek Motocross National

2017 Salt Lake City Supercross

2016 Southwick Motocross National.

2016 East Rutherford Supercross

2015 Unadilla Motocross National

2015 Arlington Supercross

2014 Detroit Supercross

2014 Spring Creek National

2013 High Point Motocross National

2012 St. Louis Supercross

2011 Unadilla Motocross National

2011 Unadilla Motocross National


