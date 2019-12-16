Vital Info: Justin Bogle

- Home
Vital information about Justin Bogle's career, all in one place.
Born: March 23rd, 1993
Turned Pro: 2011
2020 Race Class: 450
Career Number: #19
Previous National Numbers:
2014: #32
2013: #34
2012: #49
2011: #891
2020 Team: Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS
Previous Teams:
2019: Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS
2018: JGR / Yoshimura Suzuki
2017: RCH Suzuki
2016: GEICO Honda
2015: GEICO Honda
2014: GEICO Honda
2013: GEICO Honda
2012: GEICO Honda
2011: GEICO Honda
2020 Gear Brand: Fly Racing
Previous Gear Brands:
2019: Fly Racing
2018: Answer Racing
2017: Answer Racing
2016: Answer Racing
2015: Alias MX
2014: Alias MX
2013: Alias MX
2012: Alias MX
2011: Fox Racing
Supercross Main Event Starts: 72
Supercross Main Event Wins: 3
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 16
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 23
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 37
Supercross Championships: 1 (2014 250E)
Motocross Round Starts: 74
Motocross Overall Wins: 1
Motocross Overall Podiums: 3
Motocross Overall Tops 5s: 12
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 46
Various Photos of Justin Bogle:
KVA_536
12/16/2019 1:09 PM
These are really cool! looking forward to seeing more