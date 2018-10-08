Toggle

Vital Info: Jimmy Decotis

Here's some info you should know about Jimmy Decotis' career. Updated through the 2018 Supercross season.

Age: 26

Born: October 15th, 1991

Turned Pro: 2009

2018 Race Class: 250

2018 National Number: #47

Past National Numbers:

2017: #57

2016: #58

2015: #49

2014: #56

2013: #613

2012: #69

2011: #66

2010: #613

2009: #613

2018 Team: Autotrader.com / Yoshimura / JGR / Suzuki Factory Racing

Past Teams:

2017: GEICO Honda

2016: GIECO Honda

2015: Privateer

2014: Privateer

2013: Privateer

2011: GEICO Honda

2010: Privateer

2009: Privateer

2018 Gear Brand: FXR Racing

Past Gear Brands:

2017: Alias

2016: Alias

2015: Fox Racing

2014: Fox Racing 

2013: Fox Racing

2011: Fox Racing

2010: No Fear

2009: Fox Racing

Supercross Main Event Starts: 62

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 1

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 10

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 41

Motocross Round Starts:  33

Motocross Overall Top 20s: 13

Various Photos of Jimmy Decotis:

2018 Southwick Motocross National

2018 Arlington Supercross

2017 Las Vegas Supercross

2016 Southwick Motocross National

2016 Santa Clara Supercross

2015 Australian Supercross Championship

2015 East Rutherford Supercross

2014 Las Vegas Supercross

2013 Spring Creek Motocross National

2013 Toronto Supercross

2011 Steel Creek Motocross National

2010 Southwick Motocross National

2009 Southwick Motocross National


