Vital Info: Jimmy Decotis

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Here's some info you should know about Jimmy Decotis' career. Updated through the 2018 Supercross season.
Age: 26
Born: October 15th, 1991
Turned Pro: 2009
2018 Race Class: 250
2018 National Number: #47
Past National Numbers:
2017: #57
2016: #58
2015: #49
2014: #56
2013: #613
2012: #69
2011: #66
2010: #613
2009: #613
2018 Team: Autotrader.com / Yoshimura / JGR / Suzuki Factory Racing
Past Teams:
2017: GEICO Honda
2016: GIECO Honda
2015: Privateer
2014: Privateer
2013: Privateer
2011: GEICO Honda
2010: Privateer
2009: Privateer
2018 Gear Brand: FXR Racing
Past Gear Brands:
2017: Alias
2016: Alias
2015: Fox Racing
2014: Fox Racing
2013: Fox Racing
2011: Fox Racing
2010: No Fear
2009: Fox Racing
Supercross Main Event Starts: 62
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 1
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 10
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 41
Motocross Round Starts: 33
Motocross Overall Top 20s: 13
Various Photos of Jimmy Decotis: