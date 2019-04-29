View From The Floor: The Fat Lady Is Warming Up

Cooper Webb is closing in on the 450 title, and there was plenty of 250 drama in New Jersey.
GuyB
4/29/2019 11:11 PM
SidewayzMike
4/30/2019 8:37 AM
Would have enjoyed this season a lot more if Cooper Webb was on a Yamaha still. With the lunch he’s been getting, he could have ridden a 125 all season and still be winning. Yamaha has to be burnt
SidewayzMike
4/30/2019 8:37 AM
