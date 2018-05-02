View From The Floor: Battle Time

Maybe it was the unusual afternoon schedule. Maybe it's that the "new" has worn off the start of the season, and now guys are digging in and getting more aggressive. Either way, in Oakland we saw more battles, hard passes, and guys hitting the ground than we've maybe seen all season...and this was only round five. The charge is definitely on for pecking order in the pack.

Let's see what caught our eye...



Click below to listen in to Justin Barcia's post-race audio...as well as some heckling from an Oakland P.D. squad car.



Click below for Blake Baggett post-race audio.



