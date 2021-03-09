Toggle

Two-Strokes in the Motocross des Nations? | @Ping

B_Rez991
9/3/2021 8:49 AM

 

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping speaks on the topics of his all-time favorite race bikes in his career, the possibility of two-strokes in the Motocross des Nations, and the pros and cons of running an O-ring chain.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.

Related: 2-stroke David Pingree Motocross of Nations @PING Two-Stroke
