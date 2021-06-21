The Inside Line Podcast: Tech Edition | Triple Clamp Tech

Triple clamps are one of those big-ticket items for motocross bikes that can really change the way a machine handles. Stock triple clamps on modern motocross bikes are pretty good and are way better than they have been in the past. Yet, with most parts, OEMs have to make some compromises for cost and ease of manufacturing. Aftermarket triple clamps can be lighter, stronger, flexier, and have different offsets to change the turning characteristics of the bike. To dig into the science behind triple clamps, we met up with Billy Wight of Luxon MX, a newer player in the triple clamp space. We talk about materials, manufacturing, testing, and more. Enjoy.

