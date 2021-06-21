Toggle

The Inside Line Podcast: Tech Edition | Triple Clamp Tech

 

Triple clamps are one of those big-ticket items for motocross bikes that can really change the way a machine handles. Stock triple clamps on modern motocross bikes are pretty good and are way better than they have been in the past. Yet, with most parts, OEMs have to make some compromises for cost and ease of manufacturing. Aftermarket triple clamps can be lighter, stronger, flexier, and have different offsets to change the turning characteristics of the bike. To dig into the science behind triple clamps, we met up with Billy Wight of Luxon MX, a newer player in the triple clamp space. We talk about materials, manufacturing, testing, and more. Enjoy. 

Everything starts with very complicated and technical computer modeling.

The program can show where there is high and low stress and that lets the designer know where material can be removed.

Your average laptop or desktop computer doesn't have nearly the computing power necessary for the engineering software. Luxon uses these for that.

All the clamps star off as these big hunks of aluminum.

Here is the CNC machine.

The bits have channels for coolant to flow directly through them.

Lots of options.

All those fancy machines lead to this.

Luxon's split lower clamp is a bit wider than the other brands and they don't split the top because computer analysis shows that doesn't really have any performance benefits.

Luxon has some other products in the works.

For more information check out LuxonMX.com

