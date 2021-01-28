The Inside Line Podcast: Tech Edition | Slower Is Faster - All About Brakes

Toggle

We are obsessed with making our motocross machines faster, yet today we want to talk about slowing down.

1/28/2021

We are obsessed with making our motocross machines faster, yet today we want to talk about slowing down. Motocross brakes are simple on one hand, but with all the different parts and pieces, are nearly infinitely complicated on the other. Factor in the rider preference (which varies a surprising about from rider to rider) and you have a dynamic, multi-faceted system with no one correct solution. We talk with Sando Milesi, CEO of Galfer USA, about all the ways you can increase the performance, personalization,  and durability of your dirt bike's braking systems. 

The floating rotor, offering very controlled 'play' into the system that actually makes pad/rotor contact more efficient.

Laser cutting and grinding are just a few things done to a rotor.

Different strokes for different folks. Listen to the pod to see which might be the best set-up for you.


