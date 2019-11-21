The Inside Line Podcast: Tech Edition | Exhaust Pipe Design and Development

Toggle

What’s really going on with your bike’s exhaust system? More than just a tube of metal shooting out burnt gasses, exhaust pipes are a blend of hard science and artistic metallurgy.

We wanted to start with the basics of what exhaust pipes are all about and head into the weeds a bit with cone angles, gas velocities, and pressure, sound, and heat waves. With nearly 20 years at FMF, and more time working on exhaust before that, George Luttig is the R&D Director at FMF Racing the perfect guy to talk to about all things exhaust related. Not only is he in charge of creating new pipes for all the motocross and off-road machines that we, the general public, buy, he’s also the guy working directly with the race teams to come up with factory-level equipment that is custom-tailored to each and every rider. Sit back, relax and get ready for some serious talk about hot gas. 

George Luttig, R&D Director at FMF Racing


