The Inside Line Podcast | Jeremy Martin

Jeremy Martin’s recent return to racing after a long layoff due to a spinal injury is some of the best news we've heard in a while. We caught up with him before he lined up at the Paris Supercross to talk about the time off, how he’s been doing since getting cleared to ride, and a whole lot more.

11/14/2019 8:54 PM

The Inside Line Podcast | Jeremy Martin

 

Here's a batch of photos starting with Jeremy Martin's jump back into to action at the Monster Energy Cup, and then onto the Paris Supercross. He's definitely looking fast since his return.


