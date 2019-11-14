The Inside Line Podcast | Jeremy Martin

- Home
Jeremy Martin’s recent return to racing after a long layoff due to a spinal injury is some of the best news we've heard in a while. We caught up with him before he lined up at the Paris Supercross to talk about the time off, how he’s been doing since getting cleared to ride, and a whole lot more.
Here's a batch of photos starting with Jeremy Martin's jump back into to action at the Monster Energy Cup, and then onto the Paris Supercross. He's definitely looking fast since his return.