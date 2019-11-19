The 2019 Vital MX Awards - It's Time To Vote!

Welcome to the 2nd Annual Vital MX Awards. Just like last year, we’ve got three prime categories (Racer of the Year, Product of the Year, and Person of the Year) where we’ll hand out the hefty Vital MX “Knobby” trophy. For these categories, winners are determined via a blend of votes from our readers, the Vital MX staff, and industry ballots.

Deadline for voting? That's November 30, 2019. We'll announce the winners after that.

PERSON OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Who's your pick for the person in the MX/SX industry who made the biggest impact on the sport during 2019? A real mover and shaker.

Roger DeCoster

Person of the Year? This one might equally fall into the Lifetime Achievement Award category.

Five World Championships of his own, plus and a multitude of other National, MXoN and Trans-AMA/USA titles. He’s also been the Team Manager for Team USA’s MXoN for years (through good and bad). He spent time managing the Honda and Suzuki factory teams before moving to KTM to launch their program here. After handing over the Red Bull KTM Team Manager role to Ian Harrison, he’s now moved into the role of Motorsport Director for KTM and Husqvarna North America.

Team Fried

Person? How about entity? The work that Tom Journet, Matt Rice, Jason Anderson (and guest-member, Zach Osborne) did leading up to the MXoN was probably the best long-term insights ever into a Team USA MXoN effort that we’ve ever had. And the time they spent over there? It was a serious effort.

Eric Peronnard

Eric has long been one of the most impressive event organizers around, with things like the U.S. Open, Geneva SX (as well as the work he does with the Paris SX), and many of the global MX/FMX events at the X Games. Need a Supercross in Hawaii? He’s your guy. He also created Endurocross here in the U.S., and brought it back from the brink this year after it had been sold to a publishing group. He was also the event organizer for this year’s Red Bull Straight Rhythm, which was likely the most fun event of the year.

Ryan Sipes

Last year Ryan was a candidate in the same category, and this year he’s competed in an even wider variety of events. Supercross? MX Nationals? 125 All-Stars? Hillclimb? Flattrack? Red Bull Straight Rhythm? ISDE? That’s an impressive swath of motorcycling. About the only thing missing is road racing, trials, speedway, and maybe some sidehack racing...and we wouldn’t be shocked to see him take on any of those.

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

What made the sport (bikes, components, or rider gear among other things) more innovative, stylish or safe?

100% Armega Goggle

Molded lenses, better vision, and better lens retention systems are among the improved safety features that have benefitted riders in recent years. 100% spent about three years on the design and construction of their latest goggle, the Armega, and it featured a molded polycarbonate lens with six-point locking tabs, and Ultra HD, as well as a HiPER contrast-enhancing lens options. The outrigger style strap attaches to a dual-injection construction frame, triple-layer face foam, and a very slick sweat channel underneath it that's designed to help drain sweat off to the sides of the frame.

KTM/Husqvarna Electric Minicycles

While we know not everyone is down with the idea of abandoning internal-combustion powerplants in favor of electric motors, but we do like what KTM and Husky are doing with their eBikes. There are a range of fit options to accommodate riders as they grow, and they removing the barrier of having to travel long distances to a track to go riding. They also make it simple for riders whose parents might not want to deal with fuel or engine maintenance. This could be what we need to help the next generation of riders get started with a throttle and two wheels.

Stacyc 12/16 eDrive

What? Another electric option? Man, how we wish these had been around when we were growing up. Striders are an awesome as a first step, but when a young rider is ready to start twisting a throttle, this might be the way to go. Once they catch the riding bug, they’ll be on their way. Simple and relatively inexpensive, these are an easy way for youngsters to test the waters of throttle twisting.

Supercross Safety Nets

We like what Feld has been doing with these nets at Supercross events, especially since they help open up options for bermed corners near the end of straightaways. Anything that helps improve the racing, and keep bikes (and riders) out of the stands is a step forward. Besides, this isn’t like baseball or football where you get to keep a ball that leaves the field of play. And yes, Steve Matthes gets a nod for pushing for these.

Fly Formula Helmet

We’re big fans of the recent advances that have been made in trying to keep riders safe, and the Fly Formula helmet is the latest version out there. With their Energy Cells, Conehead Technology in the EVS for progressive impact reduction, reconfigured EPS placement, and carbon shell, there’s a whole lot going on here. We’re all for anything that advances the cause of safety for riders out there.

VITAL MX RACER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Yes, wins and championships are important (there are always some obvious choices), but we're also looking for the kind of racer that makes MX and SX what it is.

Adam Cianciarulo

Watching Adam’s 2019 season was a bit like watching a drama series that all the highs and lows that a Hollywood scriptwriter could throw in. The disappointment of a crash and loss of a potential 250 West Supercross title at Las Vegas? That was about as brutal as it gets. Watching his reaction after coming back to win the 250 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series during the summer? That accounted for the high end. Then returning to Vegas and winning this year’s Monster Energy Cup in his first outing on a 450? Things are looking good for the future.



Tim Gajser

Tim wrapped up his third World Championship title this year, scoring another MXGP crown to go with the 2016 MXGP championship, and an MX2 title in 2015. While quite a few of the Slovenian’s prime competitors were sidelined with injuries during the season, he put in good showings when they were around, as well. For example, his triumphant duels with Antonio Cairoli in Trentino were epic battles. He scored 16 moto wins on the way to his title...nearly half of the season’s total, and scored a moto win at the MXoN before coming to Las Vegas where he put in a very respectable fifth overall in the unfamiliar stadium confines at the Monster Energy Cup.

Cooper Webb

When Red Bull KTM signed Cooper before the 2019 season, there were a lot of unknowns. While he’d won a pair of 250cc Supercross titles and a 250 MX title, he’d also spent a lot of time on the sidelines with injury, and had turned lackluster performances after moving up to the 450 class with the Yamaha Factory team. From Anaheim 2 on, that all turned around. Not only did Cooper pick up his first 450 main event that night, we all saw flashes of his old swagger. That continued throughout the ‘19 season, for a total of seven wins, and the 2019 Supercross Championship.

Jorge Prado

When it came to this year’s title defense for the MX2 World Championship, the question usually wasn’t whether Jorge would win or not, it was by how much. In fact, other than the British GP (where he sat out both motos due to an injury, there were only three other motos where he didn’t reach the checkered flag first. After his dominating season and back-to-back MX2 championships, he’ll move up to the MXGP class in 2020.