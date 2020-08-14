The adventure market is a growing one, but from a recreational standpoint, there has been something missing. That something is an affordable machine that is as intuitive to ride and operate as it is reliable. Meet the missing link: The Yamaha Tenere 700.With a proven engine in the CP2 and a chassis that has many of the racy design concepts as the YZF lineup, this thing has a potent, but rider-friendly, foundation with everything you need to have fun on a true adventure. Check out our introduction to the next big thing in adventure riding.



