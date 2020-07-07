Star Racing Yamaha team manager, Wil Hahn, told us about a bike he was building. He had been tinkering on a YZ250 in his garage for months and knowing how we all love some two-stroke action, we knew it was going to be good. Knowing Wil, we assumed it would be a rad bike; he’s got access to good parts and he knows how a race bike should work and look. When he sent some photos of the nearly completed bike, we were blown away.

When we met up at Fox Raceway for the test, the Blue Cru machine did not disappoint. Wil had sourced some really cool carbon parts, including a subframe that wouldn’t be legal in US racing, and had the bike looking just like one of their team race machines. We wanted to have Wil do the test, but after about ten minutes of shooting he got spit off and hurt some ribs, so he had to call it a day. Ping took over the testing duties and proceeded to have a blast riding Wil's creation. Click the play button for some two-stroke action and to see what went into this Star Racing Yamaha YZ250!





Parts List:

Neken Clamps and Handlebars

https://www.nk-neken.com/

Dcor Graphics and Seat Cover

https://www.dcorvisuals.com/

Fmf Pipe and Silencer

https://www.fmfracing.com/

Kite Hubs

http://www.kite-parts.com/en

Excel Rims

http://www.excel-rim.com/index.htm

Vortex Sprockets & Ek Chain

https://www.vortexracing.com/

Braking Rotors

https://www.braking.com/

Dunlop Tires

https://www.dunloptires.com/

Twin Air

https://www.twinair.com/

Wossner Piston

https://wossnerpistons.com/

Works Connection holeshot device

https://www.worksconnection.com/

Zeta engine plugs and chain adjuster blocks

http://www.zeta-racing.com/

Rekluse Clutch

https://rekluse.com/

Odi Grips

http://odigrips.com/store/moto?___SID=U

Gytr Brake Clamp and Clevis

Arc Levers

https://arclevers.com/

Light Speed Carbon

https://www.lightspeedcarbon.com/

CRM Tank and Subframe

http://crmcompositi.com/shop/

Mettec Bolts

http://store.mettec.com/

Raptor Pegs

https://www.raptortitanium.com/

Kyb Suspension

https://www.kyb.com/

Cycra Plastic

https://cycra.com/