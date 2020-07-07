- Bike Checks
Normally nothing beats some good ole two-stroke action, but how about a Star Racing Yamaha Factory YZ250 two-stroke?
Star Racing Yamaha team manager, Wil Hahn, told us about a bike he was building. He had been tinkering on a YZ250 in his garage for months and knowing how we all love some two-stroke action, we knew it was going to be good. Knowing Wil, we assumed it would be a rad bike; he’s got access to good parts and he knows how a race bike should work and look. When he sent some photos of the nearly completed bike, we were blown away.
When we met up at Fox Raceway for the test, the Blue Cru machine did not disappoint. Wil had sourced some really cool carbon parts, including a subframe that wouldn’t be legal in US racing, and had the bike looking just like one of their team race machines. We wanted to have Wil do the test, but after about ten minutes of shooting he got spit off and hurt some ribs, so he had to call it a day. Ping took over the testing duties and proceeded to have a blast riding Wil's creation. Click the play button for some two-stroke action and to see what went into this Star Racing Yamaha YZ250!
Parts List:
Neken Clamps and Handlebars
Dcor Graphics and Seat Cover
Fmf Pipe and Silencer
Kite Hubs
Excel Rims
http://www.excel-rim.com/index.htm
Vortex Sprockets & Ek Chain
Braking Rotors
Dunlop Tires
Twin Air
Wossner Piston
Works Connection holeshot device
https://www.worksconnection.com/
Zeta engine plugs and chain adjuster blocks
Rekluse Clutch
Odi Grips
http://odigrips.com/store/moto?___SID=U
Gytr Brake Clamp and Clevis
Arc Levers
Light Speed Carbon
https://www.lightspeedcarbon.com/
CRM Tank and Subframe
Mettec Bolts
Raptor Pegs
https://www.raptortitanium.com/
Kyb Suspension
Cycra Plastic
Generic Username
7/8/2020 6:54 AM
Falcon
7/8/2020 8:26 AM
dpingree101
7/8/2020 9:26 AM
b_kowalsk
7/8/2020 10:46 AM
B00tySweat33
7/7/2020 5:26 PM
MXATC
7/7/2020 5:05 PM
Zesiger 112
7/7/2020 5:03 PM
YES YES YES!!
Ping there are plenty of factory 2 stokes in vital forum, what do you mean there aren’t factory 2 strokes anymore? Just because us average joes aren’t handed free parts doesn’t mean we aren’t building bitchin bikes.
dpingree101
7/8/2020 9:27 AM