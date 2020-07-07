Toggle

Star Racing Yamaha YZ250 Two-Stroke? 8

Normally nothing beats some good ole two-stroke action, but how about a Star Racing Yamaha Factory YZ250 two-stroke?

B_Rez991
7/7/2020 4:48 PM

 

Star Racing Yamaha team manager, Wil Hahn, told us about a bike he was building. He had been tinkering on a YZ250 in his garage for months and knowing how we all love some two-stroke action, we knew it was going to be good. Knowing Wil, we assumed it would be a rad bike; he’s got access to good parts and he knows how a race bike should work and look. When he sent some photos of the nearly completed bike, we were blown away.

When we met up at Fox Raceway for the test, the Blue Cru machine did not disappoint. Wil had sourced some really cool carbon parts, including a subframe that wouldn’t be legal in US racing, and had the bike looking just like one of their team race machines. We wanted to have Wil do the test, but after about ten minutes of shooting he got spit off and hurt some ribs, so he had to call it a day. Ping took over the testing duties and proceeded to have a blast riding Wil's creation. Click the play button for some two-stroke action and to see what went into this Star Racing Yamaha YZ250!


Parts List:

Neken Clamps and Handlebars

https://www.nk-neken.com/

Dcor Graphics and Seat Cover

https://www.dcorvisuals.com/

Fmf Pipe and Silencer 

https://www.fmfracing.com/

Kite Hubs 

http://www.kite-parts.com/en

Excel Rims

http://www.excel-rim.com/index.htm

Vortex Sprockets & Ek Chain  

https://www.vortexracing.com/

Braking Rotors

https://www.braking.com/

Dunlop Tires 

https://www.dunloptires.com/

Twin Air 

https://www.twinair.com/

Wossner Piston 

https://wossnerpistons.com/

Works Connection holeshot device 

https://www.worksconnection.com/

Zeta engine plugs and chain adjuster blocks 

http://www.zeta-racing.com/

Rekluse Clutch 

https://rekluse.com/

Odi Grips 

http://odigrips.com/store/moto?___SID=U

Gytr Brake Clamp and Clevis 

Arc Levers 

https://arclevers.com/

Light Speed Carbon 

https://www.lightspeedcarbon.com/

CRM Tank and Subframe 

http://crmcompositi.com/shop/

Mettec Bolts 

http://store.mettec.com/

Raptor Pegs 

https://www.raptortitanium.com/

Kyb Suspension 

https://www.kyb.com/

Cycra Plastic

https://cycra.com/

