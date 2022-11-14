Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's Take: Easy-Up or Easy-Upsidedown?

ML's Take: What a great memory that Dean Baker found. RIP Coy Gibbs.

ML's Take: We've all been there.

ML's Take: Yes, please.

ML's Take: Kenny has some thoughts on his bike situation.

ML's Take: When it rains in SoCal and you're on your way to the hills!

ML's Take: Deano is back on the CHOOB!

ML's Take: Definitely a new meaning to #SelfieSunday.

ML's Take: Retirement my ass. Chris, you better be back next year to take the Prince crown.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Jace Owen fell a little short in Paris but it was a good warm up for 2023.

Jamie's Take: Don’t trust anyone who claims they’re from Guam.

Jamie's Take: Shorty racing a TORCs race in Texas… I may see you soon and I might even finish.

Jamie's Take: Kenny was on fire this weekend and very motivated. Claims to be more comfortable on the bike than he has been in a long time. Could leaving HRC Honda be what he’s needed?