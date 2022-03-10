Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's Take: The indoors return of Metty! Cool to see Brett Metcalfe still getting it done.

ML's Take: First we had the Chadapult...now we have the Shotapult.

ML's Take: Leave it to Deano to make an impression on social media.

ML's Take: CHUMP!

ML's Take: Insane throwback from Cue.

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Christian Craig is the newest rider to join the Fox Racing family.

Grant's Take: Mitch Evans never quite lived up to his potential while with the factory Honda MXGP squad, but it’s good to see that their partnership is ending on good terms. Hopefully, he had a decent ride lined up for 2023.

Grant's Take: That’s one good looking Honda!

Grant's Take: Sometimes you gotta just embrace the weather and get some training in.

Grant's Take: He’s gonna feel that in the morning…

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: After Joey Savatgy’s outdoor rides, I think he may get some W’s in WSX!

Jamie's Take: Don’t be surprised if you’re surprised.

Jamie's Take: Silly Season has begun and Stilez Robertson is on to a new team. I hope the change brings new life into this kid.