Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
7/11/2022 7:04 AM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's Take: Zacho getting at it.

ML's Take: Bahahaha! Never change Moto Memes

ML's Take: Speaking of Moto Memes...

ML's Take: Yeet!

ML's Take: You could say he has some experience doing this.

ML's Take: Hmmm, I dig it. How do you all feel about Ken's newest kit?

ML's Take: This thing looks INSANE!

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Just Jason Anderson being a bad mofo on a dirt bike as per usual.

Grant's Take: Jeez, heal up A-Ray!

Grant's Take: Man, it’s going to be weird not seeing Alex Martin out there anymore starting next year. He had a great career though and at least he’s stepping away on his own terms.

Grant's Take: I gotta say that I’m a big fan of Cooper Webb’s new signature helmet.

Grant's Take: Well that’s…different. Had to do a double take when I saw this on my feed.

Grant's Take: Awesome to see Mitchell Harrison still leading the points up North!

Grant's Take: I’m always a sucker for throwback liveries.

