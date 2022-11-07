- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
ML's Take: Zacho getting at it.
ML's Take: Bahahaha! Never change Moto Memes
ML's Take: Speaking of Moto Memes...
ML's Take: Yeet!
ML's Take: You could say he has some experience doing this.
ML's Take: Hmmm, I dig it. How do you all feel about Ken's newest kit?
ML's Take: This thing looks INSANE!
Grant's Take: Just Jason Anderson being a bad mofo on a dirt bike as per usual.
Grant's Take: Jeez, heal up A-Ray!
Grant's Take: Man, it’s going to be weird not seeing Alex Martin out there anymore starting next year. He had a great career though and at least he’s stepping away on his own terms.
Grant's Take: I gotta say that I’m a big fan of Cooper Webb’s new signature helmet.
Grant's Take: Well that’s…different. Had to do a double take when I saw this on my feed.
Grant's Take: Awesome to see Mitchell Harrison still leading the points up North!
Grant's Take: I’m always a sucker for throwback liveries.
Chance1216
7/11/2022 10:23 AM