ML512
6/20/2022 10:51 AM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's Take: RV being RV...geezus...

ML's Take: Sometimes, press conferences are worth it.

ML's Take: Happy belated Father's day! This helmet Ken rocked this weekend was amazing.

ML's Take: Tommy goes full send on the 500.

ML's Take: This will be interesting. Good luck Jordon!

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Canadian racer, Jess Pettis, has had a brutal past couple of years with injuries. Thought to be a title contender this year in Canada, he ended up suffering a broken elbow last weekend. Get well soon, Jess.

Grant's Take: I hope all of the fathers out there had a great day yesterday! 

Grant's Take: I know we’d all like to see Antonio Cairoli stick around longer, but with him tweaking a knee and making this Instagram post…I don’t think he’ll be lining back up for our series.

Grant's Take: I can't believe this was eight years ago. 

Grant's Take:This is actually really cool. Things have come full circle for Shane McElrath.

Grant's Take: That’s an awesome kid right there.

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's Take: McGrath is putting in work at Mammoth this past weekend.

Resnick's Take: Yikes...

Resnick's Take: Stoked to see Cole Seely back on the gate!

Resnick's Take: The master and the young grasshopper in CO.

Resnick's Take: In need of a race bike? Alex Ray may be your guy.

