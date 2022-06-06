Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's Take: Chase Sexton wasn't taking any prisoners on Saturday. Lappers beware, move or be moved.

ML's Take: Do it for Stew.

ML's Take: The Keefers are LL's bound. Good luck you two!

ML's Take: Time flies...

ML's Take: Good luck Arminas. It's been a tough road for this guy.

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: Mitch is just a good dude.

Klinger's Take: Nice to see Vialle ditch his usual orange!

Klinger's Take: Two-stroke vibes.

Klinger's Take: Birchy can ride a ADV bike like a 125.

Klinger's Take: Long distance splatter!

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Remember when Dungey was sponsored by Target?

Grant's Take: It was just a little bit muddy during the qualifying races of the MXGP of France…

Grant's Take: The Canadian Motocross series kicked off this past weekend. Some good looking bikes this year.

Grant's Take: It was so awesome to see Jason Anderson win one.

Grant's Take: Absolutely brutal.

Grant's Take: Congrats to the Smiths!

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's Take: A different view from up above with Roczen and Sexton going at it.

Resnick's Take: Moto grinds with Colby Raha.

Resnick's Take: Epic ride by Elhombre at Hangtown.

Resnick's Take: Toby Price holding it wide open like usual.

Resnick's Take: Canvas MX keeping Jerry Robins looking fresh.











