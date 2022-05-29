Social Scoop

Toggle

5/29/2022 3:06 PM

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Talk about a picture perfect weekend for Honda. Now they need to keep the retro bikes around for the entire season! 

 

Grant's take: This one literally came out of no where. It’s always a bummer for the defending champ to not even get a chance to run the red number one plate. 

 

Grant's take: This could have ended up way worse…. 

 


Grant's take: This one also falls into the “could have been way worse” category. 

 


Grant's take: AP always has some awesome art work done during the season.

 


Grant's take: After all of these years, Brett Metcalfe has still got it. 

 


ML's Picks

ML's take: Don't doubt the Dunge! And never bet that, yikes!

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Never thought I'd see this again. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Welcome to Pastraland...

 


Resnick's take: Seely with the 2023 comeback!

 


Resnick's take: Take a lap around the Baker's Factory with Talon Hawkins.

 

Resnick's take: Not something you see every day...

 



