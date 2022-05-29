- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop.
Grant's take: Talk about a picture perfect weekend for Honda. Now they need to keep the retro bikes around for the entire season!
Grant's take: This one literally came out of no where. It’s always a bummer for the defending champ to not even get a chance to run the red number one plate.
Grant's take: This could have ended up way worse….
Grant's take: This one also falls into the “could have been way worse” category.
Grant's take: AP always has some awesome art work done during the season.
Grant's take: After all of these years, Brett Metcalfe has still got it.
ML's take: Don't doubt the Dunge! And never bet that, yikes!
ML's take: Full send.
ML's take: I NEED this in my life.
ML's take: Give our MTB brethren a follow.
Klinger's take: Never thought I'd see this again.
Klinger's take: No me gusta!
Klinger's take: Probably not.
Klinger's take: Jarvis using trials technique to hill climb... sick.
Klinger's take: Big 450 guy.
Klinger's take: Livin' it up in the USA.
Klinger's take: No idea what they are saying but, 'when in Spain,' right?
Resnick's take: Welcome to Pastraland...
Resnick's take: Seely with the 2023 comeback!
Resnick's take: Take a lap around the Baker's Factory with Talon Hawkins.
Resnick's take: Not something you see every day...