Klinger
5/23/2022 1:13 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Pretty cool opportunity to win a bike from the man himself, James Stewart.

 


Resnick's take: KR94 letting it flowwwww.

 


Resnick's take: Justin Cooper's race machine sitting pretty before TGO this coming weekend.

 


Resnick's take: How about the size of those starting blocks...

 


Resnick's take: Craig makes the move back to Bell Helmets.

 


Resnick's take: Thoughts on Brett Cue's unique CRF450R build?

 


ML's Picks

ML's take: Any takers?

 



ML's take: Attention SX Global teams, we have a rider for you.

 


ML's take: This could've been so much worse. We're stoked to see you back soon KP! 

 


ML's take: Speaking of James. "Dude, where's my car?"

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: The GDR Honda bikes always look so good. 

 



Grant's take: What’re the expectations for Cairoli this season? You gotta imagine he podiums at least a moto if not an overall. 

 



Grant's take: An update from Thomas Kjer Olsen’s team on his recovery. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Getting spicy. 

 

Social Scoop
