Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
5/2/2022 12:14 PM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: Bigfoot or Ryan Dungey? HE'S REALLY BACK!!!

 


ML's take: After watching this, it's amazing to me how far World Enduro, Hard Enduro, etc has come.

 


ML's take: I remember watching this back in the day. This was Langston's property, which later became Villo's, then Grondahl's, and is now known as the Moto Sandbox.

 


ML's take: That helmet! Click the arrow for the up close image.

 


ML's take: Ummm, it's almost like an old video game where you entered a low gravity cheat code. Didn't expect him to go that high or far off that!

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Gotta love to see it.

 


Resnick's take: "I. Am. Speed." - Chase Sexton

 


Resnick's take: Webb's kit most definitely takes the "W."

 


Resnick's take: That hang time felt never-ending...

 


Resnick's take: Tomac's Colorado race day helmet.

 


Resnick's take: And Tomac's championship celebratory helmet. Congrats ET3!

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Good to see Kenny in good spirits, and it sounds like he’s gearing up for outdoors! 

 

Grant's take: This kit was an A+ for Mookie. 

 

Grant's take: Congrats to the two-time champ. 

 

Grant's take: Rough times for Jesse Flock and Jerry Robin…

 

Grant's take: Oh boy…. Chad Reed’s kids sure are growing up fast. 

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Stoooop it.

 


