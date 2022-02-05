- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
ML's take: Bigfoot or Ryan Dungey? HE'S REALLY BACK!!!
ML's take: After watching this, it's amazing to me how far World Enduro, Hard Enduro, etc has come.
ML's take: I remember watching this back in the day. This was Langston's property, which later became Villo's, then Grondahl's, and is now known as the Moto Sandbox.
ML's take: That helmet! Click the arrow for the up close image.
ML's take: Ummm, it's almost like an old video game where you entered a low gravity cheat code. Didn't expect him to go that high or far off that!
Resnick's take: Gotta love to see it.
Resnick's take: "I. Am. Speed." - Chase Sexton
Resnick's take: Webb's kit most definitely takes the "W."
Resnick's take: That hang time felt never-ending...
Resnick's take: Tomac's Colorado race day helmet.
Resnick's take: And Tomac's championship celebratory helmet. Congrats ET3!
Grant's take: Good to see Kenny in good spirits, and it sounds like he’s gearing up for outdoors!
Grant's take: This kit was an A+ for Mookie.
Grant's take: Congrats to the two-time champ.
Grant's take: Rough times for Jesse Flock and Jerry Robin…
Grant's take: Oh boy…. Chad Reed’s kids sure are growing up fast.
Klinger's take: Stoooop it.
Klinger's take: Geebus.
Klinger's take: If you can't go high, go long.
Klinger's take: He was all kinds of messed up.
Klinger's take: Punt.
Klinger's take: Looking good!