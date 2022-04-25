Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
4/25/2022 10:59 AM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: Geezus!

 


ML's take: Red Bull gives you wings! Except when you don't have Red Bull...

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: This year has been quite the career turn around for El Hombre. So awesome to see. 

 



Grant's take: Alex Ray the…model? Haha, happy birthday ARay. 

 


Grant's take: I’m not one to typically buy championship merch, but I may have to snag one of these tees Jett just released. 

 


Grant's take: We never like to hear news like this. Sending well wishes to Thomas Kjer Olsen and his family. 

 


Grant's take: Keep it pinned and it’ll all work out somehow I guess. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: How about Bereman's lid for X Games Japan.

 


Resnick's take: Congrats to the 250 East Supercross Champion. Well done!

 


Resnick's take: The sweet sweet sound of a Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F.

 


Resnick's take: Bereman took home some hardware from X Games Japan.

 


Resnick's take: Gajser lands on top this weekend in Latvia.

 

Resnick's take: This angle really puts it into perspective of how insane Josh Hill really is.

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Champion vibes. 

 

embed

