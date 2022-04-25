- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
ML's take: Geezus!
ML's take: Red Bull gives you wings! Except when you don't have Red Bull...
ML's take: One hell of a celebration.
ML's take: Ragdoll.
ML's take: Still can't get over how exciting this is!
Grant's take: This year has been quite the career turn around for El Hombre. So awesome to see.
Grant's take: Alex Ray the…model? Haha, happy birthday ARay.
Grant's take: I’m not one to typically buy championship merch, but I may have to snag one of these tees Jett just released.
Grant's take: We never like to hear news like this. Sending well wishes to Thomas Kjer Olsen and his family.
Grant's take: Keep it pinned and it’ll all work out somehow I guess.
Resnick's take: How about Bereman's lid for X Games Japan.
Resnick's take: Congrats to the 250 East Supercross Champion. Well done!
Resnick's take: The sweet sweet sound of a Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F.
Resnick's take: Bereman took home some hardware from X Games Japan.
Resnick's take: Gajser lands on top this weekend in Latvia.
Resnick's take: This angle really puts it into perspective of how insane Josh Hill really is.
Klinger's take: Champion vibes.
Klinger's take: Going for a rip!
Klinger's take: Dude.
Klinger's take: Gaaaww!
Klinger's take: So sick!
Klingers take: Non-moto but holy sh!t.