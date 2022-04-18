Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
4/18/2022 10:24 AM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: Notice anything new?

 


ML's take: When you dig the old ride out of the garage after 15 years, sometimes the throttle sticks a little...

 


ML's take: This will be a great listen!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Davey Coombs (@dcracerx)

 


ML's take: Speaking of a great listen, congrats to Steve Matthes and everyone who makes the Pulp MX show happen. 500 episodes for the Monday show with an epic lineup. On the playlist for this week...

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Steve Matthes (@pulpmx)

 


ML's take: Honestly, Hunter's helmet is even better than this. Check out Pit Bits today for that one!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vital MX (@vitalmx)

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: I’m a huge fan of this kit that Jason Anderson rocked in Atlanta.

 

Grant's take: Say what you will about the Lawrence brothers getting endless amounts of media coverage, but you can’t deny that their social media game is next level. 

 


Grant's take: Always love when these retro pics pop up on my feed. 

 

Grant's take: An update from Kyle Peters. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kyle Peters (@kylepeters)

 

Grant's take: Heck yeah, I wish the Volcom lines would return to moto gear. They were always awesome. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by vurbmoto (@vurbmoto)

 

Grant's take: Such a bummer for Cameron McAdoo after a solid start to the season. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cameron (@cameronmcadoo)

 

Grant's take: This could’ve ended up a whole lot worse. Awesome save by Eli. I wonder what his heart rate spiked to, though. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pete Fox (@foxpetefox)

 

Grant's take: You smell that? Outdoor season is on the horizon! 

 

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: BIGGGG Harley guy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cole Seely ( .coleseely)

 


Resnick's take: Schock getting nasty with it.

 

Resnick's take: The purple just fits right.

 

Resnick's take: Elhombre does it again!

 

Resnick's take: Stankdog doing what he does best in Hotlanta.

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Dirt bikers are destructive, what do you expect. 

 

Klinger's take: A little out of rhythm there, bud. 

 

Klinger's take: The sound of victory.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Travis Fant (@tfant612)

 

Klinger's take: Teardown. You see those purple bars and sprockets? 

 

Klinger's take: "He did to much"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MOTOPIMPS (@motopimps)

 

