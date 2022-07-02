- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Klinger's take: Preseason is kickin' off in Europe!
Klinger's take: That float into the sand rollers...
Klinger's take: Sick pic!
Klinger's take: Beast. Well done Blose!
Klinger's take: New game... stairs are lava.
Klinger's take: Gawt dang!
ML's take: When you get into a losing argument on the forum and don't want to hear anyone else's opinion but your own...
ML's take: Thoughts on the look of the non-Monster Energy logo'd Factory Kawasakis in MXGP?
ML's take: Mondayssss.
ML's take: Do it Feld...do it.
ML's take: Ha! Okay, I'm done with the Friese memes...
Resnick's take: What is Hodges up to now?
Resnick's take: Stoked to see Malcolm Stewart on the podium!
Resnick's take: A good ole shoey to celebrate Hunter's overall.
Resnick's take: click...click...BOOM. Good to hear Mumford walked away from this.
Resnick's take: AZ was brutal to a lot of riders.
Ping's take: Shooting on film was a different skill. Hultner was so good.
Ping's take: Wardy and Dogger
Grant's take: Pit bikes are still a thing!
Grant's take: Jace with the "did you get that?" look back.
Grant's take: Straight up impressive.
Grant's take: Sick!
Grant's take: This is how I come into Mondays!