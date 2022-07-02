Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 298 3 333 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/setup 13 29 33 116 1

Klinger
2/7/2022 11:44 AM

Social Scoop

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Preseason is kickin' off in Europe!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ben Watson (@benwatsonmx)

 


Klinger's take: That float into the sand rollers...

 


Klinger's take: Sick pic!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Garth Milan (@garthmilan)

 


Klinger's take: Beast. Well done Blose!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris Blose (@cblose)

 


Klinger's take: New game... stairs are lava. 

 


Klinger's take: Gawt dang!

 


ML's Picks

ML's take: When you get into a losing argument on the forum and don't want to hear anyone else's opinion but your own...

 



ML's take: Thoughts on the look of the non-Monster Energy logo'd Factory Kawasakis in MXGP? 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ben Watson (@benwatsonmx)

 


ML's take: Mondayssss.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @moto_memess

 


ML's take: Do it Feld...do it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @moto_memess

 


ML's take: Ha! Okay, I'm done with the Friese memes...

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @moto_memess

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: What is Hodges up to now?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges)

 



Resnick's take: Stoked to see Malcolm Stewart on the podium!

 


Resnick's take: A good ole shoey to celebrate Hunter's overall.

 


Resnick's take: click...click...BOOM. Good to hear Mumford walked away from this.

 


Resnick's take: AZ was brutal to a lot of riders. 

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Shooting on film was a different skill. Hultner was so good. 

 



Ping's take: Wardy and Dogger

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Pit bikes are still a thing!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cole Seely ( .coleseely)

 

Grant's take: Jace with the "did you get that?" look back. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jace Owen (@jaceowen_)

 


Grant's take: Straight up impressive.

 

Grant's take: Sick!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tom Journet (@filmguytom)

 

Grant's take: This is how I come into Mondays!

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest