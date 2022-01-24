Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
1/24/2022 1:35 PM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: San Diego was a wild one for El Hombre. Look at that first lap! Off and back on the track like it was planned.

 


ML's take: Bussscchhhhhhhhh...

 


ML's take: She's seen better days.

Photo



ML's take: Now that's badass.

Photo



ML's take: The Solitaire team definitely won the best theme at Military Appreciation night.

Photo



Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Geniuses

 


Ping's take: This guy is one-of-a-kind.

 


Ping's take: So gnarly

 


Ping's take: Say it in years, you lunatic!

Photo



Ping's take: HAHAHA!

Photo



Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Joshua Varize deserves an Emmy after this.

 

Resnick's take: Bring back the 3-wheelers!

 

Resnick's take: Bogle is disqualified while Barcia is docked a position for their rough riding. Thoughts?

Photo


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Bummer news from Seth Hammaker. 

Photo


Grant's take: Holy cow! Alex had a huge crash during practice. Glad he’s ok. 

 

Grant's take: Thoughts on El Hombre’s pass on Roczen? 

 

Grant's take: Dang! Times are tough over at Team Fried! Go buy some merch! 

Photo


Grant's take: Another bit of injury news.... 

Photo


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: I looked up 'butt pucker' and this is what came up. 

 

Klinger's take: Smooth.

 

Klinger's take: Love the Native Love!

Photo


Klinger's take: Just calmly disappointed.

 

Klinger's take: "Maxin, relaxin, actin' all cool..."

Photo



