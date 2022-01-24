- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
ML's take: San Diego was a wild one for El Hombre. Look at that first lap! Off and back on the track like it was planned.
ML's take: Bussscchhhhhhhhh...
ML's take: She's seen better days.
ML's take: Now that's badass.
ML's take: The Solitaire team definitely won the best theme at Military Appreciation night.
Ping's take: Geniuses
Ping's take: This guy is one-of-a-kind.
Ping's take: So gnarly
Ping's take: Say it in years, you lunatic!
Ping's take: HAHAHA!
Resnick's take: Joshua Varize deserves an Emmy after this.
Resnick's take: Bring back the 3-wheelers!
Resnick's take: Bogle is disqualified while Barcia is docked a position for their rough riding. Thoughts?
Resnick's take: TB is an animal!
Grant's take: Bummer news from Seth Hammaker.
Grant's take: Holy cow! Alex had a huge crash during practice. Glad he’s ok.
Grant's take: Thoughts on El Hombre’s pass on Roczen?
Grant's take: Dang! Times are tough over at Team Fried! Go buy some merch!
Grant's take: Another bit of injury news....
Klinger's take: I looked up 'butt pucker' and this is what came up.
Klinger's take: Smooth.
Klinger's take: Love the Native Love!
Klinger's take: Just calmly disappointed.
Klinger's take: "Maxin, relaxin, actin' all cool..."
-MAVERICK-
1/24/2022 2:21 PM
The screenshots of Instagram show up.
The embeded Instagram posts still don't show up. You still have to click of them in order to view them directly on Instagram.
I'm not sure what the problem is, but I only experience this issue on Vital. If I open them in a new browser window, they show up. No issues in seeing them on other websites either.
I know this is a problem for other members as well.
I tried everything. Closed the browser and opened a new one. Cleared history and cache. Chrome browser is the latest version. Restarted the computer. Doesn't work on any of my devices.
It's not just Social Scoop. They don't appear in any of the forum threads either.
JChambers48
1/24/2022 4:32 PM