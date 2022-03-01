- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Ping's take: Sendy.
Ping's take: Landlords, amirite?
Ping's take: When you grab the brakes hard on a vintage bike.
Ping's take: Triple flipper.
Ping's take: Glamis flexxin'.
Resnick's take: Not too bad for a Monday view in the office.
Resnick's take: Who takes the best 2021 lit-kits among the Lawrence brothers?
Resnick's take: Tomac looking mighty comfy coming into A1.
Resnick's take: These guys are animals.
ML's take: 2021 hit a little harder for some than others.
ML's take: Hmm, thoughts on Cole's latest build?
ML's take: Umm...what?...
ML's take: OUCH! OUCH! OUCHHH!!!
ML's take: Go A-Ray go!
Klinger's take: Layering is key.
Klinger's take: That's a no from me, dawg.
Klinger's take: Family first.
Klinger's take: Already looking dialed on green.
Klinger's take: Will Barcia when A1, again?
Grant's take: It’s always awesome to see some of the privateers who are able to put together a sustainable race program year after year.
Grant's take: Pretty simple design, but I’m a fan.
Grant's take: Just a sick shot of one of the greatest to ever do it.
Grant's take: Huh, I don’t know if this is new or if I just never noticed that Fox made gear for the Dakar riders. Very cool.
Grant's take: If you didn’t know, the Arenacross season has started!
Grant's take: While it’s a bummer that Benny Bloss is out with injury, I’m stoked to see Josh Hill back on a team again.