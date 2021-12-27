Toggle

Klinger
12/27/2021 10:33 AM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Rough day for Santa!

 


ML's Picks 

ML's take: As a native to SoCal, this is such a great sight to see again.

 



ML's take: Umm, Grant, how?

 


ML's take: Ha! Let's hear your best LCQ format idea.

 


ML's take: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

 


ML's take: Antonio Cairoli is slowing down just a bit in retirement.

 


ML's take: Dean Wilson is stepping up his training program (click the arrow over for the rest of the post ha).

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: It’s always interesting to see how the Canadians do when they come down here for Supercross. 

 

 



Grant's take: El Hombre is ready for the gate drop at A1. 

 


Grant's take: I hope everyone had a good Christmas! 

 


Grant's take: Just a couple of number one plates sitting behind the bike....no big deal. 

 


Grant's take: The 2022 season of MXGP is already sneaking up! 

 


Grant's take:  How we were all feeling yesterday (and for some of us, today as well). 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Drop it LOW!

 


Klinger's take: Moto dogs rule!

Klinger's take: Pootjes doing a good impression of Axell!

 

Klinger's take: Dude's insane. 

Klinger's take: Or, just bring your jetskis. 

Klinger's take: Nice!

 

Klinger's take: Taddy V. Haaker!

 

