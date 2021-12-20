Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Namaste





Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Ken Roczen is built about as tough as they come.





ML's Picks

ML's take: Really, really want a dirt track bike right now…SANTA!!!





ML's take: Speaking of Hill, I just love watching him on anything two wheels. So impressive!





Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Josh Hill having some fun on the Stark VARG.





Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: So. Many. Backgrounds.