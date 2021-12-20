- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Ping's take: Namaste
Ping's take: Wardy needs some practice.
Ping's take: These guys party.
Ping's take: Great shot of Sheaky in his early days.
Ping's take: Absolute truth no matter the endeavor.
Grant's take: Ken Roczen is built about as tough as they come.
Grant's take: Metty is a legend down here in the USA, but he’s also a bit of a legend up in Canada. Always loved watching videos of him ripping it up there.
Grant's take: Here’s to hoping Jordon has a solid year after the last several have not gone his way.
Grant's take: I’m a sucker for onboard videos. Could watch them for hours.
Grant's take: Predictions for Malcolm Stewart on his new ride?
Grant's take: My goodness, that #1 sure does look good on Herlings’ bike.
Grant's take: This looks absolutely exhilarating!
ML's take: Really, really want a dirt track bike right now…SANTA!!!
ML's take: WHAT IN THE WORLD!? Ummm, I would’ve never expected this.
ML's take: Make sure you sign up for our 12 Days of MXmas contest everyday! We’re giving away a ton of cool goodies thanks to some great partners. Happy holidays!
ML's take: AMEN.
ML's take: Can’t wait to see what Josh Hill has been working on…looks like it took a toll on him though, ouch!
ML's take: Speaking of Hill, I just love watching him on anything two wheels. So impressive!
Resnick's take: Josh Hill having some fun on the Stark VARG.
Resnick's take: Rain or shine, no days off for McAdoo.
Resnick's take: Just a case of the Mondays...
Resnick's take: Slums has one hell of a machine.
Resnick's take: Thoughts?
Klinger's take: So. Many. Backgrounds.
Klinger's take: Whip-Can? Whatever you call it, gnarly.
Klinger's take: OK, I see you.
Klinger's take: Sick.
Klinger's take: Hahaha
Klinger's take: Now THAT is a stabilization rig!
Looby321
12/20/2021 3:32 PM
Magoofan
12/20/2021 2:15 PM
Used to be able to see each of the posts directly on the Social Scoop page....now...they all say "View this post on instagram".
It's killed these weekly articles for me.
ML512
12/20/2021 2:46 PM