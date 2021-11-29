Toggle

Klinger
11/29/2021 10:13 AM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: For a guy who went all in on MXGP during his career, Cairoli isn't too shabby on a SX style track. Check out that corner speed!

 


ML's take: Yay, more videos of riders on adventure bikes doing things I could only dream of doing on a trials bike...

 


ML's take: Pretty sure this kid has better style on his PW50 than I do on a full sized bike.

ML's take: Little peek at what a set of lights look like on a Baja bike.

 


ML's take: Enduro goes wrong.

 


Grant's Picks 

Grant's take: Nothing like some Supercross prep in the snow! 

Grant's take: Glad to hear Romain Febvre is on the road to recovery. 

 


Grant's take: Hold on!

 


Grant's take: Mike Brown continues to be unstoppable. 

Grant's take: Supercross season can’t get here soon enough. 

Grant's take: Sick lid.

 


Grant's take: Excuse me?!  

 


Grant's take: RIP to one of the most important figures in F1 history. 

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: How did it go in Paris for the GP regulars? Not great. 

 


Ping's take: Who else needs these?

Ping's take: How bad is your head shake on a scale from 1 to this guy?

 


Ping's take: Accurate.

 


Ping's take: What girls???

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Talon Hawkins racking up the air miles.

Resnick's take: Romain Febvre with a heavy crash.

Resnick's take: Christmas came early for Cairoli.

 


Resnick's take: Guess who's back?!

 


Resnick's take: Ready to see the Troll Train line up in 2022!

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Y.A.M.A.H.A.

 



Klinger's take: This is a must-go if you are in SoCal. 

 

Klinger's take: Cold starting tips. 

 

Klinger's take: Speedy with the steezy. 

 

Klinger's take: F yeah!

 

