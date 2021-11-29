- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
ML's take: For a guy who went all in on MXGP during his career, Cairoli isn't too shabby on a SX style track. Check out that corner speed!
ML's take: Yay, more videos of riders on adventure bikes doing things I could only dream of doing on a trials bike...
ML's take: Pretty sure this kid has better style on his PW50 than I do on a full sized bike.
ML's take: Little peek at what a set of lights look like on a Baja bike.
ML's take: Enduro goes wrong.
Grant's take: Nothing like some Supercross prep in the snow!
Grant's take: Glad to hear Romain Febvre is on the road to recovery.
Grant's take: Hold on!
Grant's take: Mike Brown continues to be unstoppable.
Grant's take: Supercross season can’t get here soon enough.
Grant's take: Sick lid.
Grant's take: Excuse me?!
Grant's take: RIP to one of the most important figures in F1 history.
Ping's take: How did it go in Paris for the GP regulars? Not great.
Ping's take: Who else needs these?
Ping's take: How bad is your head shake on a scale from 1 to this guy?
Ping's take: Accurate.
Ping's take: What girls???
Resnick's take: Talon Hawkins racking up the air miles.
Resnick's take: Romain Febvre with a heavy crash.
Resnick's take: Christmas came early for Cairoli.
Resnick's take: Guess who's back?!
Resnick's take: Ready to see the Troll Train line up in 2022!
Klinger's take: Y.A.M.A.H.A.
Klinger's take: This is a must-go if you are in SoCal.
Klinger's take: Cold starting tips.
Klinger's take: Speedy with the steezy.
Klinger's take: F yeah!