Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
10/25/2021 11:23 AM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Save of the year.

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Sexton is looking smoooooth.

 



Resnick's take: Turaglio hitting the eject button.

 


ML's Picks

ML's take: Ouch! Respect! Anything for the honor of representing your nation. Swipe through all the slides.

 


ML's take: This is some Grade A bull...I couldn't do any of that even on a trials bike!!! I guess that's why Toni is the Goat.

 

ML's take: Click over to the second slide, what are teammates for?

 

ML's take: When you watch too many Axell Hodges videos...

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: I do always enjoy a fresh bike with the number one on it. 

A post shared by Luke Clout (@lukeclout4)

 


Grant's take: Sometimes when you’re tired...you’ll do anything to get the pass done. 

 


Grant's take: Danger Boy sure can toss it around. 

 


Grant's take: Heart rate probably went up a little.  

 


Grant's take: Very cool to see Dylan Wright get opportunities like this! 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: He was just a little excited. 

 


Klinger's take: When your pit stop includes some pressure washing, you know it's muddy. 

 

Klinger's take: Riding a XR600 like a 125. 

A post shared by MLGP (@_m.l.g.p_)

 

Klinger's take: Look at them!

 

Klinger's take: Ooooh, yeah, that's going to leave a mark. 

 


