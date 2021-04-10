Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
10/4/2021 1:40 PM

Social Scoop

Vital MX: With IG down, here is a special all-Twitter version of the Social Scoop. 


Vital's take: Hahaha!

 

Vital's take: El Hombre looking good in green. 

 

Vital's take: Not pretty. 

 

Vital's take: Not two-wheels but I wouldn't pass on taking one for a rip!

 

Vital's take:  The Chiz.

 


Vital's take: Jett in leathers. 

 

Vital's take: I liked the drone shots but to each their own. 

 

Vital's take: Nice 50 build. 

 

Vital's take: Bzzzzzzzzzzzzzz!

 

Vital's take: Team PC for 2022. 

 



Vital's take: Nice when things work out. 

 

Vital's take: Great line, hahaha. 

 

Vital's take: America's Got Talent Extreme? With Travis Pastrana? We're in!

 


