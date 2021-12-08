Toggle

Social Scoop

What passed this week's taste test?

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9425 3581 46002 872 2412 30821 40 1718 2 185

GuyB
8/12/2021 2:36 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Shane McElrath to Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM.

 

Romano leaving his mark at LL2021.

 

Ronnie Mac putting the 500 to good use.

 

Take a cruise with Deano.

 

Mike Brown is still the champ.

 

GuyB's Picks

FPV flying goals.

 

How about a race series for these?

 

BamBam getting frisky.

 

Stoked to see JMart get another shot with Star Yamaha. Anyone who busts out with the tired, "Too long in the 250s..." Give it a rest.

 

Good stuff.

 

Bring back helmet cams over here...but the right way.

 

So wrong.

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest