Klinger
6/15/2021 1:27 PM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Just need a wheel barrow and a lawn mower engine. 

 


Ping's take: Military whoop training.

 


Ping's take: Follow this dude for laughs... super funny.  

 


Ping's take: Real talk. #batwingseason

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: What a ride for Tim Gajser!

Resnick's take: Larry loop out at 75 MPH...

 


Resnick's take: MC enjoying the BIG toys.

 


Resnick's take: Bleach Design Werks coming out with an amazing CRF110 build.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Ben Watson had a rough weekend, but he’ll bounce back.

Grant's take:  AC looking good as always.

 


Grant's take: Rubbing is racing?

 


Grant's take: Tim Gajser gave an amazing performance at the opening round of MXGP.

 


Grant's take: Cool to see Lorenzo Locurcio making things work overseas. 

 


Grant's take: Kenny = smooth operator.

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Full send.

 

GuyB's take: I’m looking forward to visiting the country club again. 

GuyB's take: JG33 working on the next gen. 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Digging what Canvas has going on. 

Klinger's take: If you didn't see the first, the extend cut is out!

 

Klinger's take: Deano making dreams come true. 

Klinger's take: Axell making it look easy. 

Klinger's take: Robbie turning pro sky diver. 

 

