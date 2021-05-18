- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: Webb with the low lines.
Resnick's take: Anyone else as excited as Jeremy Martin for the Nationals to begin?
Resnick's take: I'll take two.
Resnick's take: Cairoli sand surfing.
Grant's take: I can’t wait to see the defending champ tear it up outdoors.
Grant's take: Happy Birthday Jo!!
Grant's take: It looks like Christian Craig will be good to go for outdoors.
Grant's take: Racing outdoors just wasn’t in the cards for Tyler Bowers this year.
Grant's take: This kid is going to be something special.
Grant's take: Ouch, hopefully the recovery process goes well for Jake.
Grant's take: Here’s your chance to win a KTM 450!
Grant's take: It’s always a pleasure to watch Justin spin some laps on an outdoor track.
Ping's take: Heartbroken.
Ping's take: Like father like son.
Ping's take: Should have skipped leg day.
Ping's take: Same.
GuyB's take: BQ on the case.
GuyB's take: Ugh. Here are a couple if all-time slams.
GuyB's take: Man, AC222 is fun to watch.
Klinger's take: The other #3 Kawi rider getting in some sand training.
Klinger's take: Nice to hear some good music with a riding video.
Klinger's take: Dirt bike vs. trials bike.
Klinger's take: ADV whoops.
Klinger's take: *Dad joke alert* Shouldn't this be called a PedalPedal?