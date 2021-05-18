Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
5/18/2021 8:51 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Webb with the low lines.

 


Resnick's take: Anyone else as excited as Jeremy Martin for the Nationals to begin?

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: I can’t wait to see the defending champ tear it up outdoors.

 



Grant's take: Happy Birthday Jo!!

 


Grant's take: It looks like Christian Craig will be good to go for outdoors. 

 


Grant's take: Racing outdoors just wasn’t in the cards for Tyler Bowers this year. 

 


Grant's take: This kid is going to be something special. 

 


Grant's take: Ouch, hopefully the recovery process goes well for Jake.

 


Grant's take: Here’s your chance to win a KTM 450! 

 


Grant's take: It’s always a pleasure to watch Justin spin some laps on an outdoor track.

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Heartbroken. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: BQ on the case. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: The other #3 Kawi rider getting in some sand training. 

 


Klinger's take: Nice to hear some good music with a riding video. 

 

