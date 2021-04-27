- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: Well deserved win by Jo Shimoda.
Resnick's take: Jett Lawrence had some kind words for Michael Mosiman.
Resnick's take: Christian Craig had an incredible year. Bummer to see his season come to an end like this.
Resnick's take: Only a matter of time. Congrats Marv!
Resnick's take: Try not to drool over McGrath's Moto-10.
Grant's take: Looks like the #1 is ready for the outdoor season to start.
Grant's take: We’ve seen some huge crashes lately...
Grant's take: An update from Kailub Russell.
Grant's take: Jeez!
GuyB's take: Pucker factor? Pegged.
GuyB's take: The hardest part is deciding when to stop. Best wishes on the next chapter, Martin.
Ping's take: Tommy “The Tomahawk” Croft talks about works bikes.
Ping's take: Infinite energy supply.
Ping's take: Next level train wreck.
Ping's take: Hurricane watch.
Ping's take: Big triple vibe.
Klinger's take: Most people avoid the cross rut.
Klinger's take: Jonass looking good.
Klinger's take: I lost count...
Klinger's take: Tarres is a beast.
Klinger's take: Great to see. Way to go Skyler.
Klinger's take: Almost...