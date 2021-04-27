Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Well deserved win by Jo Shimoda.





Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Looks like the #1 is ready for the outdoor season to start.





GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Pucker factor? Pegged.





GuyB's take: The hardest part is deciding when to stop. Best wishes on the next chapter, Martin. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Davalos (@martin__davalos)



Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Tommy “The Tomahawk” Croft talks about works bikes.





Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Most people avoid the cross rut.