Social Scoop

Klinger
4/27/2021 11:30 AM

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Well deserved win by Jo Shimoda.

 


Resnick's take: Jett Lawrence had some kind words for Michael Mosiman.

 


Resnick's take: Christian Craig had an incredible year. Bummer to see his season come to an end like this.

 


Resnick's take: Only a matter of time. Congrats Marv!

 


Resnick's take: Try not to drool over McGrath's Moto-10.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Looks like the #1 is ready for the outdoor season to start. 

A post shared by Zach Osborne (@zacho_16)

 



Grant's take: We’ve seen some huge crashes lately...

 


Grant's take: An update from Kailub Russell. 

A post shared by Kailub Russell (@kr_557)

 


Grant's take: Jeez! 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Pucker factor? Pegged. 

 


GuyB's take: The hardest part is deciding when to stop. Best wishes on the next chapter, Martin. 

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Tommy “The Tomahawk” Croft talks about works bikes.

 



Ping's take: Infinite energy supply.

A post shared by Tosh.0 (@tosh.0)

 


Ping's take: Next level train wreck. 

 


Ping's take: Hurricane watch.

 


Ping's take: Big triple vibe.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Most people avoid the cross rut. 

A post shared by Chris Birch (@birchynz)

 

Klinger's take: Jonass looking good. 

 

Klinger's take: I lost count...

 

Klinger's take: Tarres is a beast.

 

Klinger's take: Great to see. Way to go Skyler. 

 

Klinger's take: Almost...

 

