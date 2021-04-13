Toggle

Klinger
4/13/2021 2:35 PM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Bucket list.

 


Ping's take: Jerry with the tree line.

 


Ping's take: Rare image of Jim Holley’s first pro season.

 


Ping's take: Uncanny.

 


Ping's take: Worlds coolest doggo. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Hodges just being himself as usual.

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges)

 



Resnick's take: Zacho back on his steed.

A post shared by Zach Osborne (@zacho_16)

 


Resnick's take: Which one do you pick?

 


Resnick's take: Andrew Short sending it in Glamis.

 


Resnick's take: If the Lit Kit Award was still a thing, Malcolm Stewart had it in the bag.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: In case you were wondering what happened to Max Anstie at Atlanta 1...

 


Grant's take: You can’t deny that McAdoo was GOING for it on Saturday.

A post shared by Pete Fox (@foxpetefox)

 



Grant's take: Shaun Simpson’s set up for 2021. 

 


Grant's take: Update from Justin Bogle. 

 


Grant's take: It’ll be very interesting to see how Filthy Phil does during the outdoor season. 

A post shared by ClubMX (@clubmx)

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Pure chaos.

 


Klinger's take: Shayna Texter Bauman out there beating all the boys. 

 

Klinger's take: That's a lot of machine to ride LACR.

 

Klinger's take: Tomac already looking good at ATL 2.

 

Klinger's take: Carson Brown making that KLX140 scream. 

 


