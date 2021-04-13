- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Ping's take: Bucket list.
Ping's take: Jerry with the tree line.
Ping's take: Rare image of Jim Holley’s first pro season.
Ping's take: Uncanny.
Ping's take: Worlds coolest doggo.
Resnick's take: Hodges just being himself as usual.
Resnick's take: Zacho back on his steed.
Resnick's take: Which one do you pick?
Resnick's take: Andrew Short sending it in Glamis.
Resnick's take: If the Lit Kit Award was still a thing, Malcolm Stewart had it in the bag.
Grant's take: In case you were wondering what happened to Max Anstie at Atlanta 1...
Grant's take: You can’t deny that McAdoo was GOING for it on Saturday.
Grant's take: Shaun Simpson’s set up for 2021.
Grant's take: Update from Justin Bogle.
Grant's take: It’ll be very interesting to see how Filthy Phil does during the outdoor season.
Klinger's take: Pure chaos.
Klinger's take: Shayna Texter Bauman out there beating all the boys.
Klinger's take: That's a lot of machine to ride LACR.
Klinger's take: Tomac already looking good at ATL 2.
Klinger's take: Carson Brown making that KLX140 scream.