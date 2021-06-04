Toggle

Klinger
4/6/2021 9:34 AM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Bring your snorkel. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Coty Schock doing his best Trey Canard impression.

 


Resnick's take: Webb looking ready as ever for the next gate drop.

 


Resnick's take: Insane...

 



Resnick's take: Jett's wheelie game is strong.

 


Resnick's take: Now this seems like a good time!

 


Resnick's take: Hunter Lawrence trolling EVERYONE.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: It’s almost time!!

 


Grant's take: Glad to hear that TLD GASGAS will have both Pierce Brown and Ryan Sipes back this coming weekend.

 


Grant's take: The MXGP season isn’t here quite yet, but the pre-season content is starting to pour in. Here’s Monster Energy Kawasaki...

 


Grant's take: ...and Jeffrey Herlings preparing for his comeback....

 


Grant's take: ....and some onboard action with Tim Gajser! 

 


Grant's take: Carson Mumford had a bit of a rough start to the year, but he’s looking more and more comfortable with each passing week. 

 


Grant's take: Wow...

 


Grant's take: Looks like Darian Sanayei is locked in to race the Canadian series for Kawasaki this year.

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Bring on Atlanta!

 



GuyB's take: It’s always great to hear of a “lost” MX track returning. 

 


GuyB's take: One more reason we love RedBud. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: In case you missed some of the April Fool's posts...

 

