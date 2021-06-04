Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Bring your snorkel.





Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Coty Schock doing his best Trey Canard impression.





Resnick's take: Hunter Lawrence trolling EVERYONE.





Grant's Picks

Grant's take: It’s almost time!!





Grant's take: Carson Mumford had a bit of a rough start to the year, but he’s looking more and more comfortable with each passing week.





Grant's take: Wow...





Grant's take: Looks like Darian Sanayei is locked in to race the Canadian series for Kawasaki this year.





GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Bring on Atlanta!





Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: In case you missed some of the April Fool's posts...