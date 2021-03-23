Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 229 3 8 6 26 30 106 1

Klinger
3/23/2021 3:36 PM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Who needs coffee to wake up?

 


Ping's take: King Kurt!

 


Ping's take: Bucket list.

 


Ping's take: Support Todd!

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Monster of a rut from Arlington.

 



Resnick's take: Bogle with a heavy get-off. Get well soon.

 


Resnick's take: Hunter Lawrence putting the 41 on top!

 


Resnick's take: Axell Hodges SLAYco. gear coming soon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges)

 


Resnick's take: Holy drop off...

 


Resnick's take: This was something else!

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: It’s a sad day for northwest moto fans.

 



GuyB's take: Let’s counter that with some good news. 

 


GuyB's take: Arlington was big for Cooper. We can’t wait to see what Atlanta brings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vital MX (@vitalmx)

 


GuyB's take: How about a quick how-to?

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Injury updates from Marvin Musquin and Chase Sexton. 

 

 


Grant's take: The nets work!! 

 


Grant's take: I was a big fan of Kenny’s gear set up at Arlington 3. 

 



Grant's take: Looks like Cole is really enjoying the retired life. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cole Seely ( .coleseely)

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Great vid showing quality family time.

 



Klinger's take: Some of these, I don't know how the dude survived!

 

Klinger's take: At six, Sipes' boy has more cajones than most. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ryan Sipes (@r_sipes)

 

Klinger's take: Either Jarvis grew or his bike shrank!

 

Klinger's take: While everyone else is hoping on the black/white/grey train, I guess I want all the colors because Bereman's bike and gear are rad!

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest