Klinger
3/9/2021 10:54 AM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Accurate.

 


Ping's take: I don’t remember this happening. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Sexton took a heavy hit (chipped teeth, split chin) from this incident.

 


Resnick's take: The King leads a line of a whole lot of talent.

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Skillz. 

 



GuyB's take: Career first wins are always awesome, and they’re even better at Daytona. 

 


GuyB's take: Oops! Here’s a freshie that we missed.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: I always used to want a pair of the Nike boots Ryan Dungey and James Stewart wore back in the day.

 



Grant's take: Condolences to Steve. Losing a pet is never easy. 

 


Grant's take: I don’t think anyone saw this coming. What a great ride by Stilez.

 


Grant's take: Well that...didn’t work out, did it?

 


Grant's take: GasGas’ GNCC lines are super clean looking. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: A look back at The King at Daytona. 

 

