Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 201 3 8 6 26 30 100 1

Klinger
12/29/2020 10:59 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Brabec sending the swing set double in Glamis on his rally bike.

 

Resnick's take: The FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing Team rig is looking good!

 

Resnick's take: Fitted and kitted with Malcolm Stewart.

 

Resnick's take: KR showing his bike control.

 

Resnick's take: 100% stepping up during these odd Covid times.

 

Resnick's take: Justin Mulford can take any slam.

 

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Good tips from Jay.

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: If at first you don’t succeed...

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Looks like a successful Christmas to me! 

 



Grant's take: Here’s to hoping that Joey Savatgy has a solid season in 2021. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: TDT with GOAT. 

 


Klinger's take: Hey, it's Sant... Oh no... Oh, oh, jeez it won't stop!

 

Klinger's take: Deano is the man. 

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest