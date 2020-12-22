Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger

Klinger
12/22/2020 11:54 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Zacho enjoying his new training program...

Resnick's take: 32 machine coming in hot for 2021.

 


Resnick's take: Hartranft putting his new ride to work.

 


Resnick's take: Looking good Bill's Pipes!

 


Resnick's take: These pit bike races have some serious carnage.

 


Resnick's take: Four Saturdays out!

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: It doesn’t matter who you are or how old you are. New bike time is always good.

GuyB's take: A couple of things we’re looking for in ‘21? The return of the KJSR (now electrified)...

GuyB's take: ...and the return of Monster girls. 

 


GuyB's take: Happy Holidays from the Vital crew. 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Glad to see Enzo secure a ride for next year. 

 


Grant's take: I could watch videos of James Stewart all day long. 

 


Grant's take: Looks like a good Christmas to me....

 


Grant's take: Ryan Dungey? Nope, Kirk Gibbs has joined Honda for the Australian Motocross Championship. 

 


Grant's take: Some freakin’ sweet pictures right here. 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Bryce doing the holidays right. 

 



Klinger's take: Yaaaht. 

 


Klinger's take:  Plessinger practicing for MXGP?

Klinger's take: Rooting for Ricky to make it two in a row!!!

 


Klinger's take: Hard pass... givin' me the willies just watching. 

 


Klinger's take: Extreme enduro, the fastest way to justify getting a new bike. 

 


