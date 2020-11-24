Toggle

Klinger
11/24/2020 2:11 PM

Social Scoop

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Jeremy is looking dang good. 

 

Grant's take: The TLD/KTM combo always looked great, but dare I say that TLD/GasGas looks better?

 

Grant's take: Whoa! 

 

Grant's take: Zoid giving us a decent look at several guys on their new rides. 

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Looks like Marvin has been checking out our local trails. 

 


GuyB's take: Easy there, Chris. Don’t unleash all the style at once. 

 


GuyB's take: Whoa...when you have a bunch of engines to build before race season starts.

 


GuyB's take: Insert hard gulp here. It’s tough when race teams go away. 

 


GuyB's take: Such a cool shot...

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: I think this should be a thing for all the pros to do. 

 

Klinger's take: WTF? I guess pulling someone else's tearoffs is low-key aggro? 

 

Klinger's take: "He's already pulled over, he can't pull over any farther!"

 

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Karens, amirite?

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Deano on the pipe!

Resnick's take: Tedesco getting saucy on SX.

 

Resnick's take: Too smooth Cooper Webb.

 

Resnick's take: Loooong way down.

Resnick's take: Excited to see what Vohland can bring to the table this season.

 


