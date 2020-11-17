Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
11/17/2020 8:00 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Jett making big moves.

 


Resnick's take: Roczen doing his thing.

 


Resnick's take: From rivals to training partners?

 


Resnick's take: Insane...

 


Resnick's take: Tomac looking like MC while hanging with the freestyle boys.

 


Resnick's take: McAdoo looking smooth early in pre-season.

 



Grant's Picks

Grant's take: What do you think about the all Leatt set up MotoConcepts Racing will be running next year? I’m kinda torn about it. 

 



Grant's take: This was cool of Dakota Alix to do! Might as well make use of those old jerseys/boots/helmets. 

 


Grant's take: The latest team announcement will see Robbie Wageman and Aaron Tanti ride for Nuclear Blast Yamaha. 

 


Grant's take: Supercross season seems so far away now, but it’ll be here before you know it...

 


Grant's take: The Pro Circuit boys have started breaking in the new ‘21 Kawasaki. It has electric start now! Woo! 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: DV lookin' mean!

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Just when you think Silly Season is getting less silly...

 

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Good to see Metz riding again. 

 

Ping's take: These cars and coffee events look pretty rad.

 

Ping's take: Who wants to ride Cole’s 250?

Ping's take: Who thinks this guy has his best season ever?

 



