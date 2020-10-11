Social Scoop

View this post on Instagram

Our barn find YZ 125 and a meticulously built CR 125 by @motostuff .com in the magical early morning light of Washougal. . The .contrast of these two bikes is obvious, but the point we love to focus on is fun and they’re rich in it. 📸 by @camera.kit #grassroots #yz125 #cr125 #runwhatyabrung