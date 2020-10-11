Toggle

Klinger
11/10/2020 12:09 PM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Two stroke life. 

 


Ping's take: The Stray Cat.

View this post on Instagram

Mike Healey 1992 Foxhill (Photo Courtesy Martyn Petts) #90smx #90smoto #90smotocross

#90smotocross

 


Ping's take: Barcias new setup looks goooood!

🔥❤️

🔥❤️

🔥❤️

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: BTS of Sexton's gear from the last round of the 2020 Outdoor season.

 



Resnick's take: NEW(S) TEAM ASSEMBLE!

 


Resnick's take: If only all race battles were like this.

 


Resnick's take: No days off for Justin Hill.

Staying ready

Staying ready

Staying ready

 


Resnick's take: Get strapped in for this one.

Race 1 😃 @gopro #goprohero8

Race 1 😃 @gopro #goprohero8

Race 1 😃 @gopro #goprohero8

 


Resnick's take: Congrats to the 4x World Champion.

 



GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: It’s not just legendary riders who call it a day. Enjoy, Throttle. 

View this post on Instagram

Well what a year 2020 has been with this .covid shit but today was officially my last day of being a race mechanic I’ve decided it’s time for me to hang it up move on start the last chapter being above ground to just get out enjoy life to the fullest while I still can, I want to say Thank you to @kr_557 for having me spin wrenches for you in your final season of your career it’s been a true honor being able to help you win your 8th .consecutive @gncc_racing Championship and also winning back to back @fullgasenduro Championships you will go down into the history books as the greatest of all time in off-road racing no one will ever top what you’ve achieved in your career 🐐🐐 Congrats again Champ good luck to you and the whole family in your next chapter!👊🏻🍻and for me I just want to say Thank you again to all the good people I’ve met and made friends with over the years I wouldn’t trade the memories for anything!✌🏻 #findmeatthelakewit .coldbeer #retirementfromdirtbikes #getoutenjoylife

#findmeatthelakewit .coldbeer #retirementfromdirtbikes #getoutenjoylife

 



GuyB's take: Love seeing another brand headed for the line in ‘21. 

 


GuyB's take: Congrats, Tim...

View this post on Instagram

Tim Gajser - World Champion 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ !!! 🎉🥇🔥

Tim Gajser - World Champion 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ !!! 🎉🥇🔥

 


GuyB's take: ...and hope you enjoyed the celebration. 

View this post on Instagram

Watch the video from the last night 😜 We are the champions, my friend😍❤️🎉🥇2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣

Watch the video from the last night 😜 We are the champions, my friend😍❤️🎉🥇2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣

 



Grant's Picks

Grant's take: A little leg swag to start out the week. 

🔥 📹 @pinnedoutproductions

🔥 📹 @pinnedoutproductions

🔥 📹 @pinnedoutproductions

 


Grant's take: You can always count on BeeG to have a cool tribute post for the champions of our sport. 

 


Grant's take: The new AJE Motorsport GasGas bikes look...really good. 

 


Grant's take: It’s gonna be weird not seeing Gautier Paulin racing GPs anymore... 

 


Grant's take: Custom stuff like this always makes me jealous. So cool. 

View this post on Instagram

Got a sweet little care package from the boys at @fmf73 🤤🙌🏻

Got a sweet little care package from the boys at @fmf73 🤤🙌🏻

 


Grant's take: New gear brand for the Lawrence brothers. Alpinestars now has three out of four factory Honda riders signed for next year....

 


Grant's take: RIP to a real one. 

View this post on Instagram

Legendary 'Jeopardy!' host and television .con Alex Trebek has passed away at the age of 80. Rest in peace.

A post shared by Rotten Tomatoes (@rottentomatoes) on

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Bros.

View this post on Instagram

been a while since i seen these two in the same picture frame @jeffalessi801 @mikealessi_800

A post shared by Tony Alessi (@talessi800801) on

 

