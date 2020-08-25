Social Scoop

View this post on Instagram

More bike issues today .. I’ve been top 20 each moto but the bike just hasn’t held up .. the @sgb_racing team is working to find the issue so we can start fresh for round 3 . Shits frustrating as hell but that’s just the way it goes sometimes .. props to my teamate @justinbellrod for his top ten overall today. Photo from practice where i face planted into a mud hole 😭😂