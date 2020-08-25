Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 169 3 8 6 25 30 86 1

Klinger
8/25/2020 6:10 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: El Hombre couldn't have said it any better. This is 2020 for ya...

View this post on Instagram

2020...... PC @dcracerx

A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre21) on

 


Resnick's take: Day in the mud for A-Ray.

 


Resnick's take: All smiles from Hampshire.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Mondays....

 



Grant's take: Haha, awesome! 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Okay, this is funny. Sound on. 

 



GuyB's take: Bonus points for moto gender reveal. (Congrats, gang.)

View this post on Instagram

It’s a boy!!!! @kfox525 and I are so excited!! #henryfox #genderreveal #itsaboy #henryarnold

A post shared by Rob Fox (@robfox10) on

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: 99% of the time Cody Webb makes the impossible seem easy... this was the 1%

 


Klinger's take: Straw hat game's gotta be strong!!!

View this post on Instagram

Lots of people at the track these days shooting photos. Here’s some tips to b .coming a highly skilled Moto foto taker.

A post shared by jesses_photos (@jesses_photos) on

 


Klinger's take: Such a rad shot!

View this post on Instagram

Comin’ in hot on Honda’s new CR125R for 1990. Fran Kuhn 📷

A post shared by Tony Blazier (@tonyblazier) on

 

Klinger's take: Anyone else excited for the TDF?

 

Klinger's take: Can you say 'crazy eyes?'

View this post on Instagram

Letting those supervented tech 10s catch the breeze ⚔️ @alpinestarsmx

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest