Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 156 3 8 6 21 30 81 1

Klinger
7/21/2020 12:35 PM

Social Scoop

Grants's Picks

Grant's take: I think you’ll be able to spot Ken Roczen out in public with his new mask. 

 


Grant's take: Whoa! I could watch this for a few hours. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Seely's latest build is going to be a neck breaker.

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Love it that these two are making the most of the unusual summer schedule. 

View this post on Instagram

Can’t beat these late riding days with the boy... making memories ❤️ @jaggercraig

A post shared by Christian Craig (@christiancraig) on

 

GuyB's take: Cool old school stuff from The Dogger. 

View this post on Instagram

83 Colorado 125cc national... 2nd overall win of my rookie season... Bomber at bay!!! #OW125 #elbowsup #224

A post shared by Ronnie (@thedogger4) on

 

GuyB's take: We love that we’ve got a target date for the start of the Nationals. The GEICO Honda squad is getting set. 

View this post on Instagram

29 days till we are back behind the gate! Feels so good to have an official .countdown to outdoors! ✊🏼🔥🏁

A post shared by GEICO Honda (@fchonda) on

 

GuyB's take: It’s been fun scouring hard drives for old nuggets of goodness. This one of MC definitely qualifies. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: The Goat on a different kind of bike. 

 

Klinger's take: Birchy and kiddo. 

 

Klinger's take: Paulin's POV, stretching it out. 

View this post on Instagram

21 s .cond @GoPro #Sendit #DuLeapE .coreDuLeap

A post shared by Gautier Paulin (@gautierpaulin) on

 

Klinger's take: Roland taking it to the dirt. 

View this post on Instagram

#socialdistancing

A post shared by Roland Sands (@rolandsands) on

 

Klinger's take: When you are super surprised you are actually OK. 

 


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest