Social Scoop

7/14/2020 12:55 PM

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Shock valving matters. 

Ejecto Seato cuz🤷‍♂️ @djaramillo.6

Ping's take: Legends. 

Back when Motocross was great. At the end of each season in the 70’s there was a series called the Trans Am and some of Europe’s best led by Roger would .come race America’s best on 500cc (open class) works bikes in two 40-minute+2 lap motos! The entire top twenty was star power unlike anywhere else.. ever! Even the 250cc support class was like a National with quality riders from the 125 & 250 classes that had a better shot than in the international class. For a while Americans .couldn’t win against Roger. It was in fact a great honor just to be first American. Slowly but surely riders like Jim Pomeroy and Brad Lackey who had been successful in Europe winning motos and GP’s and then Marty Smith, America’s first superstar followed by Bob Hannah started winning motos and overalls in the Trans Am. De Coster was still the man though. I don’t know who took this picture but I love it! Lackey #32 out front, De Coster, Hannah and Smith chasing... Incredible impact these guys had on motocross in the 70’s. I’m glad I got to witness much of this and am grateful for their example and motivation to one day get out there and race among the best. #motocross #70’s

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Cool to see Seely testing for Orange now.

🤫

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Stay strong, Killian. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Go, Collin!

 


GuyB's take: We love road riding as a training tool, but this is scary. We’re glad to hear that Mike’s relatively okay. The bike? Not so much.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Graphic content warning but it has a happy ending. 

Today marks the 5-year anniversary of me grenade-ing my smile. The surgeons and dentists I’ve seen have told me my case has been one of, if not THE most difficult they’ve experienced, trying to get a functional smile that still looks decent. That being said, I’m incredibly grateful for the effort from everyone involved on the path to my new smile. We’re still gonna tweak it a little to dial in the aesthetics, but the function of the implants is fantastic, which was the main priority. It’s been quite a long time looking at myself in the mirror every night without permanent teeth and it feel so great to be on the backside of that. There are still moments I replay the crash in my mind and try to change it. But this all has definitely taught me a great deal about self-image and acceptance, and in an odd way, I’m grateful for the experience. My third bit of gratitude in this post goes out to all of my friends and family that we’re so supportive every step of the way. And especially my wife (@katie.bell25) who’s love and strength never wavered, even in the moments I was feeling most down. I suppose that was the main point of this point, to appreciate the journey and give thanks. Stoked to be sharing my new permanent smile! #grateful #smile #thanks

