Social Scoop

Back when Motocross was great. At the end of each season in the 70’s there was a series called the Trans Am and some of Europe’s best led by Roger would .come race America’s best on 500cc (open class) works bikes in two 40-minute+2 lap motos! The entire top twenty was star power unlike anywhere else.. ever! Even the 250cc support class was like a National with quality riders from the 125 & 250 classes that had a better shot than in the international class. For a while Americans .couldn’t win against Roger. It was in fact a great honor just to be first American. Slowly but surely riders like Jim Pomeroy and Brad Lackey who had been successful in Europe winning motos and GP’s and then Marty Smith, America’s first superstar followed by Bob Hannah started winning motos and overalls in the Trans Am. De Coster was still the man though. I don’t know who took this picture but I love it! Lackey #32 out front, De Coster, Hannah and Smith chasing... Incredible impact these guys had on motocross in the 70’s. I’m glad I got to witness much of this and am grateful for their example and motivation to one day get out there and race among the best. #motocross #70’s