Klinger
6/30/2020 11:16 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Mind blown...

 


Resnick's take: #longhairdontcare McGrath

 


Resnick's take: Talk about threading the needle.

 


Resnick's take: With a nasty crash in the final Supercross round, Forkner is sidelined with multiple abdominal injuries.

 


Resnick's take: I guess this is one way to practice your cornering.

 




Resnick's take: The future of moto sounds quiet.

View this post on Instagram

What does the future hold??

A post shared by BrianDeegan38 (@briandeegan38) on

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Is this a COVID approves mask? Haha. 

 



Grant's take: Sendin’ it. 

 


Grant's take: The throwback A-Stars kit that Morais is wearing is sick! 

 


Grant's take: Don’t get me wrong, I love Supercross, but nothing gets me more excited than The Great Outdoors. 

View this post on Instagram

TGO

A post shared by Cameron (@cameronmcadoo) on

 


Grant's take: That first picture though....

 


Grant's take: This guy is gonna do big things in the 450 class. 

View this post on Instagram

New chapter starts now 🤙🏻 @honda_racing_us

A post shared by Chase Sexton (@chasesexton) on

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: It’s getting close to time to head outdoors. Now we just have to figure out where we’re going. #magicalmysterytour

 



GuyB's take: Props to Travis Soules, Weston Peick, and all involved here. 

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @warhorsegameskc with @make_repost ・・・ 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝟐 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐩 ⁣ ⁣ It was a humid cloud .covered morning as everyone showed up to the prepped track Sunday. ⁣ After finishing up bike maintenance it was time for everyone to get suited up and check out the dirt. ⁣ ⁣ @westonpeick broke the track up into sections and started on .cornering. He demonstrated, explained and watched everyone ride, pulling each rider 1 at a time to give additional instruction. For 12 hours the guys rode, listened and each improved. Leaving the track with more skill and .confidence on and off the bike. ⁣ ⁣ The guys rode until almost dark and enjoyed .conversations, pictures ad stories with @westonpeick and @soules86. ⁣ ⁣ Again thank you to everyone who was a part of this weekend and the sponsors that supported us. @westonpeick @soules86 @wh4vets @donnellsmotorcycles @flyracingusa @matri .concepts @fuelclothing @hinsonracing @ridedunlop @ahrendtdesigns @pistonbones_printing @specbolt @fitmjc

A post shared by Travis Soules (@soules86) on

 


GuyB's take: Who else is looking forward to seeing Marv back on the track?

 


GuyB's take: For the time being, it’s back to NASCAR (and now F1) for our racing fix. We even like race junk. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: One finger on the lever, even off the bike. 

 


Klinger's take: When you are a Jedi and you can use the force to both levitate your bike and run beside it. 

 


Klinger's take: Double tap. 

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Wow

View this post on Instagram

Holy fuck😳 Give this guy a medal! @simone.malagola.231 @silviofavalli @mox770

A post shared by Moto X Tube (@motoxtube) on

 

Ping's take: Dude goes for a ride.

View this post on Instagram

Ejecto Seato cuz😂 @big .cotty732 Tag the first person you think of! @motopimps

A post shared by Moto X Tube (@motoxtube) on

 

Ping's take: Remember.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SAINT FLORIAN CLOTHING ® (@saintflorianclothing) on

 

Ping's take: Love this guy.

View this post on Instagram

Folks

A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on

 

Ping's take: Nailed it.

View this post on Instagram

We fly high, no lie (via @angussunday)

A post shared by @ nochaser on

 

