Social Scoop

GuyB's Picks
GuyB's take: We’re counting down the days until racing resumes. We’ll be there to cover it.
GuyB's take: They’re rolling. JGR will hav a triple threat with Broc Tickle, Freddie Noren and Alex Martin.
GuyB's take: We’re not the only one who’s been missing SX.
GuyB's take: I was sad to see this one. RIP, Dave.
I posted this photo not long ago but had no idea the severity that I would be sharing this again, let alone this soon after. The World lost a brilliant human being this weekend. Fucking cancer .consumed yet another. Dave Miller was a motorized genius of epic proportions who through his generosity and passion, changed the dirt bike lives of hundreds, if not more. My, our friend passed away Friday. I can honestly say, as I've said, I would never have had a moto career without the belief, family friendship and fucking raw horsepower of DMC. Dave Miller Concepts. The man built shit by hand, from the ground up. Dam, I am crushed and deeply saddened by this loss. Thank you for believing in a kid and family from Nebraska. Dave, you are the epitome of a bad ass. You will be missed my friend. Miller Mano, Everything's Sano. Godspeed. #fuckcancer #legend
Klinger's Picks
Klinger's take: Gajser rippin' a two-stroke. Is that dust or smoke?
Klinger's take: Let's just go ride...
Klinger's take: AJ with the bar drag.
Klinger's take: Hot Sauce with the patriotic vibes.
Klinger's take: Danny is insane, as usual.
Ping's Picks
Ping's take: DBo always has good stories.
So quick story, my friend Brad who I work with 40 hours a week and is pretty much family, well he likes to hunt and shoot birds. Turkeys, doves, basically if it has feathers, this crazy fucker is shooting it. Anyhow, turns out his family owns the farm next to the old Herman National track. He told me old stories when he was a kid sitting on the hill overlooking the track watching the races. We're both pushing 50 so I'm pretty sure he may have seen me crash my CR80 a weekend. So last week he's telling me he visited the family farm to shoot a dam turkey. I pulled up some old photos of the Herman National to show him. @jeffward3x kids. From an XR75 to one of the baddest fuckers to ever throw a leg over a dirt bike. He didn't light the world on fire at first, but he never quit fighting and is now pretty much a legend. A seven time Champion and undefeated at the MXdN. When I first turned pro he took me under his wing and let me ride and practice with him when I was just a Team Green kid. When I won my first SX in 90 at Atlanta, I watched him fist pump when he won one of the best races ever. And when my own team flaked, the Kawasaki team, Chicken, Wardy and their boss Roy Turner took me to a strip club with Steve Tassanari's ID. I was 19. This is Wardy at 16 racing a national at one of my local tracks. Little did I realize, 20 some years later we'd be friends. And oh yea, he nearly won the Indy 500. That's fucking crazy man #dirtbikelife
Ping's take: This is reality.
Ping's take: What was better... 80s or 90s?
Resnick's Picks
Resnick's take: Ferrandis has a reason. This is a good watch.
Resnick's take: Seely big trail guy.
Resnick's take: Vohland looking comfy with just a few days in on his 250. What are you're thoughts on him?
Resnick's take: Happens when you least expect it.
Resnick's take: Work week coming at ya.