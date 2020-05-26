Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 136 3 8 6 21 27 76 1

Klinger
5/26/2020 10:00 AM

Social Scoop

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: We’re counting down the days until racing resumes. We’ll be there to cover it. 

 


GuyB's take: They’re rolling. JGR will hav a triple threat with Broc Tickle, Freddie Noren and Alex Martin. 

View this post on Instagram

@bigrigjohn headed to @supercrosslive in Salt Lake City

A post shared by Jeremy Albrecht (@jbonejgr) on

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Gajser rippin' a two-stroke. Is that dust or smoke? 

View this post on Instagram

When the World Champ takes a spin on a 2-Stroke @tiga243 - Sound on for this one! #foxracing

A post shared by Official Fox Moto Instagram (@foxmoto) on

 



Klinger's take: Let's just go ride...

 


Klinger's take: AJ with the bar drag. 

 


Klinger's take: Hot Sauce with the patriotic vibes. 

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to all that paid the Ultimate Sacrifice! fighting to keep us Free! #America

A post shared by Ivan Tede .co (@hotsauce9) on

 


Klinger's take: Danny is insane, as usual. 

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: DBo always has good stories. 

View this post on Instagram

So quick story, my friend Brad who I work with 40 hours a week and is pretty much family, well he likes to hunt and shoot birds. Turkeys, doves, basically if it has feathers, this crazy fucker is shooting it. Anyhow, turns out his family owns the farm next to the old Herman National track. He told me old stories when he was a kid sitting on the hill overlooking the track watching the races. We're both pushing 50 so I'm pretty sure he may have seen me crash my CR80 a weekend. So last week he's telling me he visited the family farm to shoot a dam turkey. I pulled up some old photos of the Herman National to show him. @jeffward3x kids. From an XR75 to one of the baddest fuckers to ever throw a leg over a dirt bike. He didn't light the world on fire at first, but he never quit fighting and is now pretty much a legend. A seven time Champion and undefeated at the MXdN. When I first turned pro he took me under his wing and let me ride and practice with him when I was just a Team Green kid. When I won my first SX in 90 at Atlanta, I watched him fist pump when he won one of the best races ever. And when my own team flaked, the Kawasaki team, Chicken, Wardy and their boss Roy Turner took me to a strip club with Steve Tassanari's ID. I was 19. This is Wardy at 16 racing a national at one of my local tracks. Little did I realize, 20 some years later we'd be friends. And oh yea, he nearly won the Indy 500. That's fucking crazy man #dirtbikelife

A post shared by Denny Stephenson (@dbo360) on

 



Ping's take: This is reality.

View this post on Instagram

What the crap is going on here?!?

A post shared by Fire Department Chronicles (@firedepartmentchronicles) on

 


Ping's take: What was better... 80s or 90s?

View this post on Instagram

Jeff Stanton 1989 MXdN Gaildorf (Photo Courtesy Ray Mayes) #80smx #80smoto #80smotocross

A post shared by 80s Motocross (@80smotocross) on

 



Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Ferrandis has a reason. This is a good watch.

 


Resnick's take: Seely big trail guy.

View this post on Instagram

Ever try to turn around on a single track? Yeah me neither. New video is live.

A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on

 

Resnick's take: Vohland looking comfy with just a few days in on his 250. What are you're thoughts on him?

 

Resnick's take: Happens when you least expect it.

 

Resnick's take: Work week coming at ya.

View this post on Instagram

If he is up, is a win ? @xtng_power_systems Follow us @endurorider117

A post shared by Enduro Rider (@endurorider117) on

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest